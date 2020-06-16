New picnic site established on Mount Thompson

Mount Thompson is a destination for hikers to check out the Creston Valley

People can now rest and comfortably and have lunch on Mount Thompson’s new picnic site.

The Creston Community Forest (CCF), a local volunteer-run non-profit organization, has installed a new picnic site 1,400 metres up the mountain at the former hang gliding launch site, on the West Ridge Trail.

New picnic table via Creston Community Forest

The picnic site is reachable by a four and a half kilometre hike, from the 1.7 km mark on the Mount Thompson Forest Service Road. The site has two picnic tables, a fire ring and a cedar bench supplied by Recreation Sites and Trails BC.

The picnic site is accessible via a new footbridge across Sullivan Creek, built as part of the upgrades to the trail network this year.

Maps of the trail network are found on CCF’s website or in person at the Creston Visitor Centre.

READ MORE: A closer look at the trails on Mount Thompson

READ MORE: Mt Thompson Hiking Trail Project under construction

Hiking