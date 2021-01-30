New Kootenay hunters’ group puts conservation ahead of everything else

A newly-formed group of hunters hopes to restore balance between predators and ungulates in the Kootenays through a unique partnership with the B.C. government, and it’s core values of responsible hunting, conservation and education.

The Kootenay Elk Hunting Association is a newly registered non-profit society created to put the issues of conservation and protection of fish and game, as well as their habitat, into the spotlight and under the noses of those in the private and government sectors who can affect change.

“The balance between predator and ungulate (deer, elk, moose) is out of control,” a KEHA spokesperson said. “We must act now to help restore the balance before it is to late.”

Through multiple fundraising campaigns, the Castlegar-based association said it will give back 100 per cent of profits to wildlife conservation in the Kootenay region.

It’s latest campaign involves close collaboration with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation to address problematic wildlife highway crossings lacking proper signage and crossing options.

“With the current state of the ungulate populations one fatality due to highway vehicle collisions is one too many,” KEHA said.

The group has also created a youth conservation program called The KEHA Spikes, with a focus on instilling conservation ideals in youth through various educational components generated from within the association, and by working closely with other conservation groups across the province.

“The reason for the creation of the Kootenay Elk Hunting Association is to help our wildlife through conservation efforts and government management. KEHA will do everything in our power to ensure that the youth, outdoorsmen/women of today and future generations can enjoy like we all have.”

According to its website, part of KEHA’s mission is to also assist and encourage the enforcement of game laws, and strive for enhanced restrictions and programs when necessary.

