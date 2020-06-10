New co-ordinator announced for the Selkirk Purcell region’s WildSafeBC program

Cook will run the program from May to November 30 during the height of the bear season.

The British Columbia Conservation Foundation is announcing a new co-ordinator for the Selkirk Purcell region of the WildSafeBC program (BCCF).

WildSafeBC is a province-wide program designed to reduce conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education and community solutions.

Kayleigh Cook will be managing the program in the Selkirk Purcell region, which includes the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) management zones A, B, C and G, including the towns of Creston, Erickson, Yahk, Lumberton, Moyie, Crawford Bay and the surrounding areas.

From May 1 to Nov. 30, Cook will run WildSafeBC modified program initiatives, including door-to-door information delivery campaigns, garbage tagging and webinar delivery of the WildSafe Ranger Program for school-aged children as well as Wildlife Awareness and Safety Education sessions.

“We will continue to provide local wildlife activity news and tips as the season progresses on our local Facebook page. We look forward to hearing from you, and with your help, we can reduce conflict with wildlife and keep our communities safe,” BCCF stated.

Cook is reminding residents that bears are now out of hibernation and looking for easy to access food sources such as garbage, bird feeders, compost and pet food.

“The most effective way to reduce human-wildlife conflict is through attractant management. It is essential to ensure all attractants are stored away so that wildlife will not be able to access them,” she said.

Some tips for securing attractants are:

Store garbage indoors until the morning of collection and consider purchasing bear-resistant storage containers for waste.

If pets are fed outside, ensure all food that is not eaten is stored securely.

If you have livestock, consider getting electric fencing.

When fruit is ripe, pick it promptly and ensure barbeques are cleaned after each use.

Residents can report bear, cougar, coyote and wolf sightings in urban areas by using the WildSafeBC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), available at wildsafebc.com/warp. WARP allows the public to see which wildlife has been reported in their neighbourhood as well as be alerted to new sightings.

Further information on wildlife and how to reduce human-wildlife conflict can be found on their website at wildsafebc.com. Kayleigh Cook can be reached by email at Selkirkpurcell@wildsafebc.com or 250-910-9667.

The British Columbia Conservation Foundation (BCCF) is a not-for-profit organization. BCCF’s mission is to promote and assist in the conservation of the fish and wildlife resources of the Province of British Columbia through the protection, acquisition or enhancement of fish and wildlife habitat.

