New art gallery opens in downtown Castlegar

DAG will feature rotating shows with art available for purchase

Art lovers now have one more spot in Castlegar to immerse themselves in creativity.

DAG (Downtown Art Gallery) opened last month at 495 Columbia Avenue as a labour of love.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to set up a little gallery,” says the micro-gallery’s creator Willow Enewold.

“The goal of the gallery is to make art more accessible to people, and displaying art more accessible to artists.”

Enewold has been a supporter of local art for quite some time. She has been a catalyst for several downtown mural projects including the brightly-coloured hunting scene by nationally-known Métis artist Jean Paul Langlois and the butterflies by Matty Kakes.

Enewold describes herself as a recovering accountant.

She comes from a family of artists, but only took the plunge into seriously creating her own art a little over a year ago when she took a deep dive into metal working and blacksmithing.

The outcome was Skylark Metal Arts with a shop in Thrums and a lot of interesting metal creations.

Some of the pieces in DAG’s current exhibit. Photo: Betsy Kline

The current exhibit features Enewold’s metal work plus paintings by Janna Popoff and Jerry Enewold and jewellery by Kate Enewold.

Shows will rotate every three months, and the pieces on display are all for sale.

But DAG has a different business model that most galleries — it doesn’t keep a commission from art sales.

Enewold says that’s because the gallery doesn’t need to. The expenses for the space are already taken care of since it is housed at Pinnacle Accounting, where she is a partner. But artists are expected to help staff the gallery in lieu of any charges.

The gallery is open Thursday and Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by appointment. More information can be found on DAG’s Facebook page or at daggallery.com.

Metal work by Willow Enewold. Photo: Betsy Kline

RELATED: Pinnacle Professional Accounting Building in downtown Castlegar wins award



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

follow us on Twitter



Sign up for the Castlegar News newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox.



art exhibitcastlegar