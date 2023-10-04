Nelson authors release children’s book Follow Me to the Golden Tree

The book is by Lucas and Ginia Jmieff, with illustrations from Nichola Lytle

Fall is here, and it’s larch madness season!

Each year between late September and mid-October, Kootenay locals and visitors alike set out into the mountains to prospect for a different type of gold – the golden larch tree. These unique trees are the only conifers that change from green to gold before losing their needles each fall – inspiring the title of a new children’s book, Follow Me to the Golden Tree.

Locally photographed and written by Lucas and Ginia Jmieff, authors of Kootenay Escapes, Follow Me to the Golden Tree explores the spectacular outdoor surroundings of the West Kootenays across four seasons, through the adventures of two animal friends.

Combining digitally painted photographs of real locations with illustrated animal characters, the storybook will inspire families to get outdoors and discover new places, while teaching kids to appreciate our region’s natural beauty and the wild animals that live in the mountains and valleys around us.

A true local collaboration, Follow Me to the Golden Tree is designed, self-published, photographed and written by Lucas and Ginia Jmieff (Mountain Art Publishing) with character illustrations by Nichola Lytle (Pink Dog Designs), both from Nelson. The book makes a wonderful gift for any time of year.

Find out more about Mountain Art Publishing and Follow Me to the Golden Tree at www.MountainArt.ca.