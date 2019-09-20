My friend, the tree

Trees have always played a significant role in the lives of people, both in modern times and dating back to ancient civilizations. Almost every culture has a myth associated with trees, right across the globe.

In Sweden, certain old trees are considered “wardens”, guarding a household against bad and often becoming incorporated into the surname of a family. German folk tales tell of mankind emerging from tree trunks. In Rajasthan, India, villagers celebrate the birth of each little girl by planting and caring for 111 trees in her honour. Buddhists revere the Bodhi tree where the Buddha sat for 49 days before obtaining enlightenment, and the Bible references trees over 50 times, “He will be like a tree firmly planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in its season.” And of course, the English and Irish all know that fairies live wherever Ash, Oak, and Hawthorne trees grow together. Trees have been a constant source of inspiration throughout the ages, with their deep roots, strength, flexibility, and beauty.

It is interesting to talk with people about trees; everyone has their own unique relationship with trees in general, or a particular tree, or a forest or grove of trees that held (or still holds) significance for them. When we are feeling sad, lonely, or upset there is a calm and comfort that comes from being near a tree. A walk in the forest is said to “clear the mind” and “ground us”; it is undeniable and scientifically proven that trees have a positive, healthy effect on us.

David Sobel is the author of “The Best Way to Know a Tree” and many other books and articles on the subject of children and nature connection. He feels that there is a notable special connection between girls and trees, which he calls the “grandmother” relationship. It is why a young girl will pick one special tree to spend time in and around; for instance, she may build a fairy world beneath it or adorn its trunk with blossoms, while choosing its branches as her special safe place. Young boys, on the other hand, are more likely to find connection with a larger space such as a forested area, which they use for playing hunting and adventure games.

Trees are simply amazing, and this is such a celebratory time of year for the tree, from the fruit they are yielding, the glorious display of colours on the mountainsides, and the squirrels busily scampering in their branches. A recent study reports that trees remove so much pollution from the air that they “prevented 850 human deaths and 670,000 cases of acute respiratory symptoms in one year alone.” The world wildlife organization reports that “Three hundred million people worldwide live in forests and 1.6 billion depend on them for their livelihoods. Forests also provide habitat for a vast array of plants and animals, many of which are still undiscovered. They protect our watersheds. They inspire wonder and provide places for recreation.” We are so blessed to live in a valley filled with trees and forests.

“I cannot preserve my health and spirits unless I spend four hours a day at least—and it is commonly more than that—sauntering through the woods and over the hills and fields, absolutely free from all worldly engagements,” said Henry David Thoreau.

Zavallennahh Huscroft is a mother, co-facilitator with Creston Kids Outside, and a professional musician.