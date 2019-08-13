Since its inception, the Military Ames garage sale has been a successful fundraiser for the veterans’ group. Submitted photo

Military Ames fundraiser coming up

Veterans’ Group annual garage sale August 16, 17 and 18

Military Ames is having their annual Huge Garage Sale on August 16, 17 and 18 in the Credit Union Parking lot. This year there will be more stuff than ever, there’s definitely something for everyone, says Cindy Postnikoff.

“Military Ames recently purchased a commercial popcorn machine as part of the goal of creating their own fundraising resources and not relying on the community as much. Military Ames fundraises all year to support our veterans. A huge “Thank you” goes out to everyone who has made this possible, items have come in small numbers and Military Ames has also cleaned out several homes when people pass or move. They couldn’t do what they do without the generosity of the community.”

The funds raised during the year are used to host Ceremonies in the Veteran Memorial Park, the last one being June 8, 2019 where 75 veterans and spouses came from Alberta and Montana. They want to make this an annual event. Also, Equine Therapy for our veterans. Ongoing expenses for the Military Ames camaraderie group, including the Kimberley/Cranbrook groups and the WWII Cranbrook group. There is assistance available for veterans in need. There is the occasional trip out of town, for example a recent trip by way of invitation to the Fernie Legion. Military Ames recognizes the veterans in special ways and not only monetarily but also by creating community events that includes the veterans and for some, this gives them a real sense of accomplishment and belonging. Most importantly there is camaraderie.

Military Ames Veteran’s Group meets twice a month, all Veterans are welcome. The first Tuesday of the month meeting is in Kimberley and the third Tuesday of the month is in Cranbrook. There is also a meeting in Cranbrook once a month for senior veterans. For more information call Cindy 250 919-3137.

Previous story
B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Just Posted

WestJet launching direct flights from Cranbrook to Vancouver

WestJet Link, will begin operating nonstop flights starting October 27

UPDATED: RDCK receives flood assessment funding

The $3-million project will map high-risk areas

Tourism Kimberley to seek new ED

Current ED Jesse Ferguson will be leaving at the end of September

Severe thunderstorm watch for southern East Kootenay

Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon from noon until 6 p.m. especially… Continue reading

Ferry workers could be on strike in West Kootenay before month’s end

Workers’ contract expired; both sides waiting to hear ruling on essential services

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Devoted attitude key to job success in B.C.

Check out the Kootenay edition of the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair on August 22

Most Read