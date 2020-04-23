LEAP Barnraiser makes jump to Internet

Last year Rick Brown and The Venue were popular participants in the Barnraiser held in Casey’s Community House. Lorne Eckersley photo

By Lorne Eckersley

For five years participants in a Kootenay Employment Services entrepreneurship program have introduced their ideas to the public at a Barnraiser.

Last year’s event, held at Casey’s Community House, drew a large crowd of paying guests to an evening of presentations, awards and music.

This year, with crowd gatherings now under restriction due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Virtual Barnraiser will be featured online. Twenty-four program participants in the LEAP or business development programs will present their business plans, and visitors to the web site will be able to vote for their favourites.

“Each year since 2015, Creston Valley and Kootenay Lake residents have gathered together to support local business start-ups,” KES entrepreneurial specialist Amber McGregor said on Friday. “The Barnraiser started out with five valiant entrepreneurs sharing their ideas to 30 dedicated supporters and year by year, over six years, it has blossomed into a group of over 80 dedicated entrepreneurs supported by over 170 devoted ticket holders annually attending the gala Barnraiser event.”

The KES self-employment programs are designed to help participants test their business idea by assessing its viability with live interaction within the region they want to sell. They go through a fast paced process and end the program with the option to reveal their business to the community. These entrepreneurs are in varying stages of readiness to launch.

“Business here in the valley is often very personal, conducted in coffee shops or built on small town interpersonal relationships,” McGregor said. “This event has brought to light the essence of building a culture of business support where both the entrepreneur and the community have roles to play in economic development.

“It’s about doing business where you live.”

She added that starting a business includes many hurdles.

“Investment in a business requires more than just money. The community has the ability to ‘invest’ in new businesses in many areas including: network referrals, shared assets or resources, or capital and time.

“By working together and having a vested interest in seeing small business thrive in our community, we all will share in the social and economic benefits.

“The Barnraiser event is the participants’ chance to share how far they have come and what they aspire to do next. This year there are over 20 presenters.

“We at KES are excited for you to meet them. The Barnraiser has always been the community’s chance to see the up-and-coming businesses and demonstrate practical support for their success.

“Check out their profile. Click through to their site. Send them a note of encouragement. Buy a product. Refer them to someone you know who needs what they make.

“It is never been more relevant to take care of each other and spend where you live than now.”

Participants in this year’s Barnraiser include:

• Trish Toole, The Hub Pub and Eatery in Crawford Bay

• Jessica Birdsell, Crestview Farms

• Tim Peel-Wickstrom, Reforged Ironworks

• Lisa Benschop, Keen Insight

• Scott Bayley – RMT, WEAVE (Mind & Body)

• Kaitlin McKenna, Hillfolk Pottery

• Laura Sobkiw, Crestwood Equine

• Susan Elgert, THRIVE First Aid Training

• Tara Faragoti, Dragonfly by Tara

• Kristi Wray, KW Marketing & Promotions

• Lindi Ortega, LindiVisual photography

• Lorinda Peel-Wickstrom, Wild Fox Medicine

• Phillippe Charmat, Emotions in Wood

• Warren Young, Creston Valley Home Inspections

• Paul Simon, Mountain Valley Mushroom

• Mary Jane Blackmore, Author of Bridging Bountiful

• Pat Cunningham, artist

• Fiona McGregor, Fiona Adera Media

• Sam Sherban – UGrow BC

• Leona Blackmore – Hire a Crew

• Anna Blackmore – Sewing Sis

• Jesse Tait – woodworker

• Molly Blackmore – FootZone practitioner

• Marc Levert – artist

The Virtual Barnraiser web site will be launched at 9 am on Thursday, April 23rd. Visit it at www.STREAM2020.ca.