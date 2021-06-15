Keith Smyth (Kootenay Savings Director At-Large) and children from the Kids’ Care Centre at St. Michael’s School. Kootenay Savings file

Keith Smyth (Kootenay Savings Director At-Large) and children from the Kids’ Care Centre at St. Michael’s School. Kootenay Savings file

Kootenay Savings Foundation continues community support

The Kootenay Savings Foundation has once again handed out their twice a year gifts to community organizations throughout the Kootenays.

The grants will provide a boost to a wide array of initiatives throughout the region – providing school supplies and financial literacy education for students, upgrading search and rescue equipment, enhancing outdoor recreation areas and facilities, and many other worthy causes that help strengthen communities.

“Twice a year, in the spring and the fall, our Community Foundation receives many inspiring grant applications for community programs and projects that will benefit current and future generations in our area,” said Aron Burke, Community Liaison for Kootenay Savings. “The diversity of applications this granting cycle was fantastic to see. There are a lot of dedicated groups out there devoting a ton of time and energy into building the kind of communities people want to be part of, and we’re thrilled to be able to support them in their work.”

The latest round of funding totals $48,250 and is split among the following organizations:

Beaver Valley Curling Club $5,000 Kitchen Vent Fire Suppression Upgrade

Camp Koolaree Society $5,000 Camp Washhouse Upgrades

Castlegar Snowmobile Association $5,000 New Groomer

Columbia Valley Search & Rescue $2,000 Radio Repeaters

Holy Trinity Trail $1,000 Skool-Aid Program

Junior Achievement BC $3,000 Bright Futures Classroom Education Program

Kimberley Indoor Sports Centre Society $5,000 Energy Efficient Lighting Installation

Kimberley Nature Park Society $2,000 Southwest Passage Boardwalk Project

Kootenay Boundary Environmental Education $2,500 Outdoor Learning Classroom Kits

Kootenay Robuster Dragon Boat Society $3,750 Christina Lake Boathouse

Nelson Sno-Goers Association $3,000 Meadow Mountain Cabin Construction

North Kootenay Lake Community Services $1,000 Child Car Seat Program

Rotary Club of Nakusp $5,000 Nakusp Natural Adventure Park

Selkirk Mountain Music Society $1,000 Mobile Community Stage

St. Michael’s Kids Care Centre $1,000 Outdoor Learning Space

Tadanac Residents Association $1,000 Reg Stone Playground Resurfacing

Trail & District Chamber of Commerce $2,000 Kootenay Teen Chef Club

READ ALSO: Kootenay Savings donates $50,000 to area food banks

READ MORE: Kootenay Savings donates to East Kootenay Foundation for Health


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Neil Muth Memorial Scholarships awarded to 4 students

Just Posted

Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum & Archives for the last 23 years, wants to welcome visitors to check out their exhibits and programs this summer. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Museum encourages summer visitors to check out programs and activities

After some temporary closures of indoor exhibits due to COVID-19, the museum has re-opened to welcome visitors

Daryl Jolly, his wife Kerry Pagdin, their sons Cole Jolly (left) and Graeme Jolly, and their dogs Gracie and Clover. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College arts chair diagnosed with lung cancer, family launches fund drive

Daryl Jolly co-founded the college’s digital arts program

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

TELUS is proposing to construct a 5G tower at Pople Park. Photo: Sheri Regnier
First 5G tower in Trail proposed for placement in popular park

TELUS has a consultation process open until June 28

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League met for their AGM and announced a number of new initiatives, new awards and changes in their executive committee, as well as the starting date for the 2021-22 season. Paul Rodgers file.
KIJHL announces start dates for 2021-22 season

Season set to begin Oct. 1 with league still following all health guidelines

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Grace (left), a caribou that was born in a maternal pen north of Revelstoke, is alive and well said the province. It appears she even has a calf. Maternity pens aim to increase caribou calf survival by protecting them from predation until they are older and less vulnerable. (Contributed)
For the first time in years, caribou numbers increasing near Revelstoke

North herd growing but south herd still concerning

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kelowna General Hospital. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital declared over

Three people tested positive for the virus — two patients and one staff — one of whom died

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

Most Read