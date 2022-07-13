Kootenay Savings Community Foundation awards over $123,000 in grants and bursaries

Bulletin staff
Kootenay Savings credit Union Foundation recently announced $65,000 in new grants.
“There are so many amazing community initiatives happening all across our region right now, and the diversity of applications this granting cycle was great to see,” shares Aron Burke, Community Liaison for KSCU. “We know how much time, effort and energy goes into helping make our communities stronger and more inclusive places to live, and we’re just so happy and proud to be able to support that work.”
The twenty-five local organizations benefitting from this latest round of funding include:
Beaver Valley Golf & Recreation Society $3,000 Restaurant & Pro Shop Upgrades
Central Kootenay Food Policy Council $1,100 Updated Food & Farm Directory
Dark Water Dragons (Kaslo) $1,000 Rowing Team UV Protection Shirts
JV Humphries School $700 Community Shelter/Outdoor Classroom
Kaslo Curling Club $1,000 Ice Maintenance Equipment Upgrades
Kimberley Gymnastics Club $5,000 Rebuild Gymnastics Club & Daycare
Kimberley Public Library $2,000 Large Print Shelving Upgrades
Lake Windermere District Lions Club $2,000 New Campground Development
Lardeau Opportunity LINKS Society $2,000 Laptop & External Hard Drive
Nakusp & Area Youth Society $1,200 Youth Summer Recreation Programming
Nelson Community Food Centre $5,000 Community Kitchen Renovation
Passmore Public Hall Association $5,000 Building & Grounds Upgrades
Peaks Gymnastics (Invermere) $5,000 New Training Facility
Rossland Arena Society $2,500 Arena Concession Upgrades
Rossland Public Library Association $2,000 After School Programs & All-ages Book Club
Rossland Scouts $2,500 Scout Hall Rejuvenation
Salmo Valley Trail Society $2,500 Trail Expansion
Sanctuary Pre-teen Centre (Trail) $2,500 Life Skills Program
Slocan Park Hall Society $2,500 Building Upgrades
Spark Society for Youth $1,000 Youth Food Club
Summit Community Services Society (Cranbrook) $2,000 Men’s Counselling & Support Group
Take A Hike Foundation $1,500 West Kootenay Education Program
Trail & District Chamber of Commerce $2,500 Kootenay Teen Chef Club
Valhalla Foundation for Ecology $8,900 Disabled-Access Nature Trails
VISAC Art Gallery (Trail) $1,000 New Small Kiln
Along with the recent grants, Kootenay Savings is also awarding $58,450 in bursaries and summer camp sponsorships to help local high school and post-secondary students pursue their dreams and goals.
