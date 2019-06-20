It takes a village…

Submitted by Creston Kids Outside Society

Children grow up in Creston with a slow pace of life—playing in and around Kootenay Lake, talking walks at the wildlife centre with their families and classes and hiking up Balancing Rock Trail. Some families venture up mountain roads to hike, forage, hunt and camp. Many children in the valley grow up on farms, with parents who work in outdoor jobs. Creston kids are just plain fortunate to be surrounded by nature.

And I’m proud of the educational offerings Creston Kids Outside has been able to provide in its first two years of operations, largely owing to our exceptional “natural” valley, and all of the outdoor-loving people who live here: preschoolers can now participate in a school-year round outdoor program, as well as the Magic School Bus ‘nature stations’ in Creston and Crawford Bay (the Creston Valley Early Years team has graciously brought us into the Magic School Bus family, and we love providing hands-on, inquiry-based activities for this exciting event). Homeschoolers have a weekly outdoor class to engage in through the Nature Explorers program, and families can participate in the Ready, Set, Learn Nature program with their children. These youngsters will be ready to jump into PCSS’s YETI outdoor program, and summer camps at the wildlife centre!

In our first two years of programming, both are big and little kids have participated in the Kootenay River sturgeon release, hosted by the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho. It’s a stellar hands-on experience that children love! The younger kids have been part of the Bear Aware/Wildsafe BC program, had visits from Kim Asquith (local biologist) as well as science teacher Lois McNeice. The Nature School kids are very fortunate to have Melissa Flint as a program leader this year, who brings a wealth of plant and ecology knowledge. The older and wiser Nature Explorers recently learned about geology from surveyor Chris Rehwald, invasive species through the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society program, and tried out fishing with instructor Cathy Feidler. Heidi Muller, silviculturist with J.H. Huscroft Mill, visited to teach about soil science and help us plant some trees in Erickson.

We have been grateful for the support, wisdom and enthusiasm of the Kootenay Columbia Discovery Society, with whom we share a similar mandate for outdoor and environmental education. The Creston Community Forest staff are endlessly supportive, donating financially and being available to look at maps and discuss field trip sites around the valley. We are grateful to the Creston Rotary Club, the Gleaners Society, Canfor, Kootenay Sheds, and Pyramid Building for their contributions. And of course, Canyon-Lister Elementary School for being our amazing ‘home base!’ Phew—isn’t it amazing how a community can pull together to provide awesome experiences for children?

On June 26, 5:30-7 pm, we’ll be hosting our AGM at the Creston Libary, beginning with a colourful slideshow of the year. Volunteer board positions are available. The Ready, Set, Learn Family Nature program is happening June 18-20 at Canyon School, 9:30-11:30 am

