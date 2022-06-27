Interfor donates $40,000 to West Kootenay Habitat for Humanity projects

Representatives from Habitat for Humanity and Interfor gathered at the site of a four-family complex under construction in Castlegar. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by Habitat for Humanity

As part of an emerging corporate partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Interfor Corporation has made a significant contribution to Habitat for Humanity Southeast BC in support of projects in Castlegar and Grand Forks.

In Castlegar, Habitat for Humanity Southeast BC (HHSE) is currently building a four-family housing complex on 8th Street, and Interfor has contributed $20,000 to help build what will be highly sustainable and energy-efficient homes for partner families when they are completed in early 2023.

In Grand Forks, Interfor will contribute another $20,000 to go towards a renovation project of a current Habitat home in need of improvement and repair before a new family moves in.

This past week, Interfor representatives and Habitat for Humanity Volunteers and staff attended both project sites to see and hear firsthand how their generous donation will be put to work.

Jim Tazelaar, mill manager at Interfor’s Castlegar Division, and Dave Parsons, mill manager at Interfor’s Grand Forks Division, are proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity in their local communities: “At Interfor, our promise to communities is to build value by supporting a healthy economy and environment. We understand the connection between our people and where they work and live; therefore, we want to ensure we are giving back to make a more significant impact on those in need.

Interfor is proud of its partnership with Habitat for Humanity and is looking forward to future opportunities where we can contribute and support the outstanding work that is done by this organization.”

Neil Coburn, volunteer board chair for HHSE said that the donation is “significant and a shining example of the generous spirit of corporate support that we are receiving from throughout the area. We very much value and appreciate Interfor’s support.”

