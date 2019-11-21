Have fun and do good!

Submitted by Flory Godinez

When can you be thoroughly entertained with fun music and support our local Creston youth at the same time? Funny you should ask because the answer is Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m. at the Prince Charles Theatre.

Performers from near and far will delight us with fiddling, jazz and other musical stylings to raise money for the Monte Anderson Music Scholarship. These monies are used to help local youths pursue advanced studies in music.

Zav and Velle Huscroft with fiddling friends will delight us with foot-stomping tunes. The Creston Community Band will feature music ranging from jitterbug to holiday favourites. We will hear the suave sounds of jazz trumpeter Donny Clarke who played with the CBC orchestra for 30 years. Audrey Johnson on piano and Sophia Smith on cello known together as Strings Attached will entertain us as well as Lynne Hopcraft and the Key of She, the Creston Valley Trio, Brian Daybell, Taija Bibby, and the Catholic Church Choir.

Tickets for these concerts are $12 for adults, $25 for families, and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Black Bear Books, from the local music teachers and at the door. So come on out to a Monte Anderson Fundraiser Concert. Have fun and support our local youth.