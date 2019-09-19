Reserve a seat with a season pass to Creston Concert Society’s 2020 season. (Photo Metro Creative Connection)

Great talent and variety with Creston Concert Society’s 2019-2020 season

Sorry, summer lovers. Autumn is upon us. If the upcoming shorter days and dark evenings are not to your taste, beat the blahs with a season pass to Creston Concert Society’s new line-up.

The season starts off the evening of Friday, Oct. 4 with Voices for the Salish Sea. Comprised of the members of the well known BC group Tiller’s Folley and the environmental champions and musicians the Wilds, the goal of Voices for the Salish Sea is to entertain, engage and educate by presenting family-friendly live music concerts. The purpose of each performance is to promote awareness, a sense of advocacy, stewardship, and support for the unique ecosystem that is our Salish sea. This lively group of musician/singers performs boisterous and vivid stories about coastal pioneers and oceanic life.

A lively matinee is next on Sunday, Nov. 3 with RubberbanDance. A unique blending of classical ballet and west coast hip-hop, this company reflects the freedom and openness of the ebullient Montreal dance scene. Theatricality, eclecticism, and humour characterize this dynamic performance.

Atlantic String Machine (ASM) takes the stage on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Comprised of brilliant classical musicians from Prince Edward Island, the ASM invites us to experience traditional classical music juxtaposed with selections from folk, jazz, world and pop music as well as their own compositions.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Vivace, four unique and exceptional pop and classical singers, this group is the latest addition to the classical/popera genre. Their stirring combination of powerful male voices and emotionally driven female vocals come together to create a sound that is exclusively their own. They perform Friday, Feb, 14.

The sunny sounds of the Marc Atkinson Quartet are our next performance, which consists of renowned Marc Atkinson Trio (guitars and upright bass), joined by violinist Cameron Wilson, who we have heard as a member of Joe Trio. Wilson and Atkinson are each consummate musicians in their own right. Together they bounce off each other. Watching and listening becomes a pure delight for this matinee on Sunday, Mar. 15.

Finally, we are pleased for the return of Symphony of the Kootenays, back in Creston by popular demand. The symphony has delighted us on each of its previous visits. In 2020 they will be performing “Spanish Fiesta” with compositions by Rimsky Korsakov, Chabrier, Debussy, and Rodrigo on Sunday, Apr. 19 for a wonderful matinee!

Ticket packages are available at the pre-season price of $110 at Fly in the Fibre (cash and credit card) at 139 10th Avenue North. Season packages will be $115.

