Grand Forks’ Can Can dancers trot out Christmas flash mobs

City residents with amazing Christmas displays were treated to the surprise dances

(L-R) Les Folles Jambettes’ Vanessa Reyes-Golding, Sarah Leslie and Melanie Shenstone pose for a photo next to a family of snow people displayed at a home on 17th Avenue, near the intersection of 77th Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A Can Can troupe in Grand Forks, B.C. performed flash mobs at brightly-decorated homes around the city Saturday night, Dec. 18.

Dancers from Les Folles Jambettes, whose name translates from the French into “the crazy-legged girls,” showed up at around seven homes whose Christmas decorations amply displayed residents’ holiday spirit. In some cases, the dancers tipped off households, but most audiences were caught by surprise.

(L-R) Les Folles Jambettes’ Melanie Shenstone, Vanessa Reyes-Golding and Sarah Leslie show off their crazy legs after a surprise performance on Scion Frontage Road Saturday, Dec. 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

After driving to each home, the dancers knocked on front doors, leaving themselves less than a minute to take their places in the snow before a stereo blasted tunes from the famous Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker Suite.

Each of the dancers’ dresses, complete with battery-operated Christmas lights, took around 10 hours to make, according to Shenstone. Saturday’s flash mobs were partly funded by the Jambettes’ 2021 Civic Arts Grant, courtesy of Gallery 2 and city council.

