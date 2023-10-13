This month, painters from ArtSpace in Creston prepped and installed additional large four-foot-by four-foot panels on Hillside Street. These six join the 15 flowers installed in October of 2022. Photos courtesy Gay Allen.

Fresh flowers adorn Hillside Street, thanks to ArtSpace

This month, painters from ArtSpace in Creston prepped and installed additional large four-foot-by four-foot panels on Hillside Street. These six join the 15 flowers installed in October of 2022 for the enjoyment of the town population and tourists in Creston.

The project got some assistance with a grant from the Creston Valley Community Foundation to cover the cost of the new flowers.

ArtSpace studio users are local artists in the Creston Valley who are active in promoting art through workshops, open house events, and artist talks in the community.

Photos courtesy Gay Allen

 

