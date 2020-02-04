Penticton RCMP have found the rightful owners of a headstone found in January. (RCMP - Submitted)

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

RCMP have located the owner of the headstone that was found on Jan. 14.

The headstone, which read “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”, belongs to a local funeral home.

READ MORE: Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

According to a release sent out on Feb. 4, the stone is a sample product, and not an actual toddler’s headstone.

The headstone was stolen from the funeral home.

The RCMP did not release the name of the funeral home where the headstone came from.

