Explore the diversity of permaculture

A permaculture perspective explores the many environmental issues facing us today and examines solutions that are being applied using this ecological design process. Permaculture is a design lens that uses the principles found in ecosystems to help shift our impact from destructive to regenerative. Focused mostly on the Northeastern and Midwestern regions of the United States, Inhabit provides an intimate look at permaculture peoples and practices ranging from rural, suburban, and urban landscapes.

The film presents a vast array of projects, concepts, and people, and it translates the diversity of permaculture into something that can be understood by an equally diverse audience. For those familiar, it will be a call to action and a glimpse into what’s possible – what kind of projects and solutions are already underway. For those unfamiliar, it will be an introduction to a new way of being and a new way of relating to the Earth. For everyone, it will be a reminder that humans are capable of being a planetary healing force.

The Creston Public Library is screening Inhabit on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

Each month the library offers a screening of one of the latest hard-hitting or informative releases for viewing and discussion. Everyone is welcome, admittance is free, and there is no need to register.

For more information about the film, including the trailer and a short film series expanding some concepts, see the website: http://inhabitfilm.com/ Run time 92 minutes.

