Ducks unlimited committed to Creston Valley wetlands

Before Libby Dam was built in Montana, and before the dikes in the Creston Valley were built, water levels fluctuated quite a bit (up to 20 feet per year). As the water fluctuations occurred mostly during the spring freshet (runoff) which generally coincided with the waterfowl nesting season, there was very little habitat for waterfowl and other water birds to utilize for nesting. The construction of the dikes and water controls on Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area (CVWMA) helped stabilize water levels during the runoff. This offered a more suitable nesting habitat for waterfowl and other marsh and water birds.

Ducks Unlimited Canada was actively involved with the original installation of those dikes, dams, culverts, water control structures and systems since the CVWMA’s establishment more than 50 years ago and has invested in excess of $5.6 million in habitat restoration and management.

The construction of the dikes and water controls completely changed the water regime throughout the valley. The number of breeding and nesting waterfowl increased over time and offered vital foraging and resting areas for other migratory birds.

Various types of improvements are always ongoing with the most current one involving restoration work at the Six Mile Slough. This year’s focus is on collecting the necessary biological and engineering information required to evaluate which potential activities will be the most successful so that future restoration can proceed.

With these and other projects, Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) continues to work with the CVWMA on the maintenance and restoration of dykes and waterways in its 17,000 acres (7000 hectares) of wetlands.

Local fundraising initiatives such as the Creston chapter’s upcoming 35th annual dinner and auction is one of the ways that the local community contributes to the sustainability and success at the CVWMA. Since 1985 the Creston Chapter has raised over $648,000 which has helped to support DUC’s continued role in the preservation of our wetlands.

This event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Creston and District Community Complex. It offers up tasty hors d’oeuvres, a delicious dinner and an exhilarating evening of auctions and multiple raffles. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres begin at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is at 7 p.m. with raffles and auctions to follow. Tickets are $50 each and are available at Mawson Sports or by contacting Gertie Brown at 250-428-7581.

