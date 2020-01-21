Documentary at Creston gallery explores parallels between artists’ work and gift economy

Creston’s Tilted Brick and Kootenay Film Society showing Gift on Jan. 24 and 27

The Kootenay Film Society is hosting a special screening of the documentary Gift at the Tilted Brick Gallery at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and noon Jan. 27.

Gift is a richly cinematic film directed by Robin McKenna, who took inspiration from Lewis Hyde’s beloved classic The Gift: Creativity and the Artist in the Modern World.

Exploring the parallels between artists’ work and a gift economy, Gift interweaves character-driven stories:

•On the Pacific Northwest Coast, a young Indigenous man undertakes the elaborate preparations for a potlatch — to make a name for himself by giving everything away;

•In Rome, Italy, a factory occupied by migrant families is transformed into a living museum, protected by a “barricade of art”;

•In the pirate utopia of Burning Man, a mutant bumblebee art car distributes honey in a postapocalyptic desert landscape; and,

•In Auckland, New Zealand, artist Mingwei Lee prepares to launch Sonic Blossom — a “transformative gift” of song.

Admission to Gift is free, but to reserve a seat, simply email tiltedbrickgallery@gmail.com by the end of Jan. 23 with the date you wish to attend. There is a limited seating capacity of 30.

