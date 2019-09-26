CVMHA junior novice division hosts a cookbook fundraiser

Five-year-old junior novice hockey player Aspen, from the Creston Valley Bruins, stopped by the Creston Valley Advance office for an interview on the upcoming Creston Valley Minor Hockey Association cookbook fundraiser. (Photo submitted)

The Creston Valley Minor Hockey Association junior novice division is hosting a cookbook fundraiser to raise funds for players to attend hockey tournaments throughout the season.

The Hockey Family Cookbook will feature 150 recipes submitted by families showcasing the players’ and coaches’ favourite dishes.

“My mom is putting in her chocolate chip, peanut butter cookie recipe,” said five-year-old Creston Valley Bruins hockey player Aspen Eggert. “They’re delicious!”

Email Dannie Eggert at D.eggert@hotmail.com to pre-order the Hockey Family Cookbook. Cookbooks will be delivered mid-November.