Leslie Kelner, President of Creston Valley Hospice Society and Kate Hanson Recreational Director at Crest View Village. Submitted

Creston’s hospice donates items to seniors isolated during COVID-19

The items donated are to help the seniors deal with loneliness and isolation

Through a $10,000 grant from Columbia Basin Trust, Creston’s hospice has been able to help those in isolation during COVID-19.

The hospice has donated items such as activity books, tablets, speakers, adjustable tables, headphones and a speaker system to Crestview Village, Swan Valley Lodge, Community Nursing, Creston Valley Hospital and Nikkyl Place.

These donated items help to keep clients busy as well as communicate with loved ones while in isolation.

“It was important for us to help the seniors deal with the loneliness that isolation brings. Headphones, walky-talkies and tablets can help bridge the communication gap with seniors and their families,” hospice president Leslie Kelner said.

“We got the grant at the beginning of April and set about getting the items to the seniors. We couldn’t give it to them in person since the homes were closed to visitors, but the care homes and hospital were thrilled to receive the donations.”

The Creston hospice has been open since 1987 to provide end of life care, provide friendly visits to seniors and organize speakers on topics that pertain to end of life planning.

The organization has 40 volunteers and one paid staff. If you wish to donate, a link can be found here.

CoronavirusSeniors

