Creston’s Footlighters holding dance auditions for White Christmas

The first round of auditions for White Christmas, the first production of Footlighters Theatre Society’s 25th season, will be held 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church, focusing on dance.

“White Christmas is a dance-heavy show,” said director Brian Lawrence. “So we’ve separated the auditions to spend more time selecting the best dancers for the production. Anyone auditioning for any role, even if they’re simply want to sing, should plan to attend both sessions.”

With songs by Irving Berlin, White Christmas is the stage adaptation of the 1954 film, and will run Nov. 28-30 at the Prince Charles Theatre. It features several songs that require dancing, including “Blue Skies”, “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” and “I Love A Piano”, the latter designed as a tap showcase.

“There are a lot of opportunities for dancers to show off their talent,” said choreographer Kate Webb. “Our goal is to develop a core group of dancers, allowing the rest of the ensemble to concentrate mainly on singing and other aspects of the performance.”

No formal training is required, and dancers of all abilities are welcome. Dancers should dress comfortably for the auditions, and bring a pair of shoes suitable for dancing. The dance auditions will be for both leading and ensemble performers, and those also hoping for speaking or singing roles should also plan to attend the second round of auditions on Aug. 29.

“We’re always looking for multitalented performers with enthusiasm, but not necessarily experience,” said Lawrence. “And newcomers are always welcome — a show like this has a wide range of roles that can suit any age or ability.”

For more information, contact Brian Lawrence at b.lawrence.1701@gmail.com or find Footlighters on Facebook.