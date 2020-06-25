2019 Fall Fair via Creston Valley Fall Fair Society

Creston’s annual fall fair cancelled due to COVID-19

The event brings in many producers and tourists to the town

For 101 years, the Creston Valley Fall Fair has served as a pinnacle agricultural event for the region. However this year the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the tradition to be cancelled for the first time in its history.

The event is held every September at the recreation centre and features activities such as chuckwagon racing, a feast, dance, pedal tractor pulling and animal auctions.

Youth who participate in 4-H, a non-profit agricultural society, will not be able to take part in the annual awards competition for the best animal showman.

“We don’t know if the recreation centre will even be open and if it does, we cannot put together a fall fair in two weeks. We need to know how many animals there will be. With the way the fair is set up, with the kids and market stalls, we cannot guarantee two meters apart,” said former vice president of the organizing committee, Lisa Browne.

Browne noted there will be an economic impact due to the cancellation as tourists from across the region will not be able to attend the fair.

Last year the fair raised $6,000 from the feast fundraiser alone with the proceeds going to the BC farmers market nutrition coupon program. The coupons go to lower-income families, seniors and pregnant women to help with food security.

The next fall fair is scheduled for September 10 to 11, 2021.

READ MORE: 101st Creston Valley Fall Fair celebrates local agriculture

READ MORE: Second annual Fall Fair Feast

Coronavirus

