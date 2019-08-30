(Photo submitted)

Creston Valley Youth Soccer Association celebrates with $1,000 donation from Mondelēz Canada and Christie Biscuits

As part of the Christie “Good Cookies Doing Great Things” program, Creston Valley Soccer Association has been selected to receive a $1000 donation and will use the funds toward programming and activities.

In partnership with the Christie Cookies & Crackers brand, Save On Foods in Creston has designated Creston Valley Soccer Association as one of 50 youth soccer clubs across Canada to receive the $1,000 donation this month. Creston Valley Soccer has approximately 200 members and serves youth throughout the Creston Valley and central Kootenay.

“Soccer is a place where everyone can come together to celebrate their passion for a sport, while providing youth with life lessons on and off the field, including inclusivity and teamwork,” said Emilie Huard, Shopper Marketing Manager, Mondelēz Canada – the home of Christie Cookies. “At Mondelēz Canada we are focused on empowering people to snack the right way. This includes the right way for people and the planet which is why we are investing in communities across Canada.”

The “Good Cookies Doing Great Things” initiative is in place to support local youth soccer communities, and in 2019 more than 50 soccer organizations will receive recognition and financial awards totalling $218,000 from Mondelēz Canada.

Since 2015, Mondelēz Canada has been a proud partner of Canada Soccer supporting Canada’s National Teams as well as grassroots community soccer. Over the last five years, the company has donated more than $500,000 to 200 youth soccer clubs nationally.

