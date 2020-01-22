Creston Valley Shrine Club hosting second annual fishing derby

For a second year, the Creston Valley Shrine Club will host the Harvey Sayles Fishing Derby on Family Day, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mawson Lake. No fishing licence is required for the event, which will earn the first- and second-prize winners $1,000 and $250, respectively.

The entry fee is $25, with proceeds going to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. The local Shrine Club has been active for 45 years, raising funds for the 22 hospitals, which provide life-changing services at no cost. The nearest is in Spokane, Wash., where many Creston Valley children have received care.

The tournament is named for active Shrine Club member Harvey Sayles, who wanted the club to host a fishing tournament fundraiser, but passed away before his dream was realized.

The tournament is bigger this year, and the club is also looking for sponsors, who can contact Tony Mulder at 250-431-8418 for more information. Tickets are available at Mawson Sports, Tony Mulder Jewellery, Century 21 Veitch Realty, Wynndel Foods and Pyramid Building Supplies.