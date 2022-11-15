Creston Valley Public Library offers new Saturday program

Submitted by Lisa Benschop, Creston Valley Public Library

A new programming series kicks off this month at the Creston Valley Public Library.

Skill Share Saturdays will be a monthly meet-up for participants to gather in the library to work on small scale projects and share experience, skills, and technical tips in a fun, group learning environment.

The first meet-up in the series will be a Creative Mending workshop on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. It is totally free and open to adults and seniors of any skill level. The workshop will provide space and time for tackling your basket of mending, connecting with others, learning new tricks, and having some fun together.

Creative mending is a lively trend where garments are not just repaired, but embellished or personalized, along the lines of the Japanese aesthetic philosophy of Wabi Sabi, which includes repairing cracked ceramics with gold and finding beauty in the wear and tear on everyday items. Creative mending offers a world of expressive possibility while also being a practical way to extend the useful life of our clothing and household linens.

Skill Share Saturdays will operate on the knowledge that everybody has skills and experience that can benefit others, and we can all learn from one another. The gatherings will be facilitated and supported by library staff, but they are more about peer-to-peer sharing than traditional instructional workshops. There will be library resources on hand to help with tricky problem solving or inspire participants to try something new.

Over the course of the coming months, Skill Share meet-ups will take place every third Saturday, and each one will provide participants with opportunities to get together and swap practical tips and tricks with hands-on fun and great conversation.

December’s Skill Share Saturday will be all about hand-crafted holiday decorations, tree ornaments, and greeting cards.

For more information, please contact programs@crestonlibrary.com.

