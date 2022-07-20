Creston Valley music students impress in virtual Festival of the Arts

Submitted by Creston Valley Festival of the Arts Committee

As the school year drew to a close, so it did for most of Creston Valley’s music students – though their teachers hope the instruments don’t get put away for the summer! This year saw yet another annual music festival impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions, and both teachers and students are hoping for a return to the in-person festival format for 2023.

For many years, the Creston Valley Festival of the Arts has provided music students with the opportunity to perform before their peers, a certified adjudicator, other music teachers and members of the public. The pandemic has forced this long-standing event to “go virtual” for the past two years. Last year saw the students engage in a somewhat hybrid format, with their performances video recorded and submitted to the adjudicator for judging and critiques.

In 2022, it went even a step further, with students (or their parents) responsible for recording their own performances at home. Over the two festivals, adjudicators provided their comments back to the students either via email or by their own video recordings that they sent back to the participants. These local festivals are crucial steppingstones for honing technique and building performance skills, and that experience helps students get recommended for moving on to the provincial festival.

This year, Cadence Hengen and Alison Hengen were each recommended to compete at the provincial level. Zelda Faulkes was recommended as a merited participant (non-competing).

The 2022 festival (completed over the course of a few weeks in March) saw 29 students perform 61 pieces, with the following best-of-category results in piano:

• Best overall – Riann Gerber

• Primary (9 & under) – Aurora Kass

• Junior A PS (10 – 12) – Verona Faulkes

• Junior B PS (10 – 12) – Jacomo Rogers

• Intermediate (13 – 14) – Zelda Faulkes

• Senior (15 & over) – Cadence Hengen

• Adjudicator’s Choice – Alison Hengen

• Piano Duet – Alison Hengen & Zelda Faulkes

• Composition – Ethan Bailey

• Honourable Mention (9 & under) – Ada Hengen

• Honourable Mention (13 – 14) – Toby Tomasic

• Honourable Mention (15 & over) – Andrea Daignault

While the festival normally stages both piano and strings events, a smaller number of volunteers this year resulted in some organizational obstacles. Strings teacher Flory Godinez was able to arrange for strings performances to be presented to an adjudicator, supported by but separate from the festival.

Over the summer and early fall, the Festival of the Arts committee is inviting anyone who values the valley’s cultural scene, opportunities for budding musicians, music education or the arts in general to step up and help keep the students’ annual music festival alive and well.

The past two years have seen the loss of a few key people from the committee and — aside from the tasks these people took on – it is also the interest, energy, and commitment that volunteers bring with them that is critical to the lifeblood of any endeavour. This committee is made up of both music teachers and non-teachers, as there are some functions that must have an arms-length relationship from the adjudicators and may not be undertaken by a music teacher.

According to outgoing Chair Margaret Lavender, at least three new faces in this non-teaching category are needed to “rejuvenate the core strength that is the foundation of any volunteer group”.

The most critical gap, she says, is the adjudicator liaison, responsible for contacting and making all arrangements for the adjudicators’ participation in the local festival. This is one of the roles that must be handled by someone other than a music teacher. A job description is available for more details, and the new person could rely on guidance from the other committee members. The passing last year of Anita Stushnoff, longtime co-ordinator and one of the founding members, has also left the treasurer and registrar roles vacant.

To find out more about the Creston Valley Festival of the Arts and how you can join this effort, contact Laura From by text message at 250-428-6364 or email laura.from@yahoo.com.

READ MORE: Students, Indigenous Elders collaborate towards reconciliation at Creston Museum

Creston Valley