Creston Valley Fall Fair returns for 104th year

The fair has been on hiatus since 2019 due to the pandemic

Livestock will be featured at the Creston Fall Fair. (Photo by Rylee Collins)

In just a few weeks, the agricultural community will once again be celebrated at the Creston Valley Fall Fair.

This will be the 104th year of the fair, after a hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, we’re just getting started again,” said Kevin Viers, board president.

“We want to invite everyone to get together to check out the exhibits. It’ll give you a broad spectrum view of our community, and you’ll see that farming activity is all around us.”

At the Creston and District Community Complex, exhibits will be set up on Friday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Admission costs $6 for adults and $5 for youth, while free to children under the age of five. Seniors can enter an hour early on Friday, starting at 1 p.m. Every entry includes the chance to win door prizes.

The exhibits will showcase the best local livestock, home baked goods, garden produce, preserves, art, crafts, and more.

Entries in all categories are still needed to make the fair a success. Those interested are asked to pick up a booklet from the Creston Valley Advance office, Home Hardware, or the Creston Valley Public Library and return completed forms by Friday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. to the Visitor Centre.

It only costs $2 to enter, so make sure to check your gardens for giant vegetables or outstanding blooms worthy of a ribbon!

While at the fair, attendees will be treated to the talents of local musicians of many genres including P & J, Velle Huscroft-Weitman, Nae Lippett, Bill Fay, the Creston Community Band, TAPS Choir, Jeremiah Staggs, and more.

While everyone is happy to be back to celebrate this year, there will be changes due to limited time and resources.

“Some of those events that you normally see at the fair we’re probably not going to have because we’re running a tight crew of volunteers this year,” said Viers.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to get in touch by emailing cvfallfair2016@gmail.com or stopping by the information booth at the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market this Saturday, Aug. 27.

To wrap up the weekend, ready your appetite for the third annual Fall Fair Feast on the Saturday evening, highlighting delicious farm to table cuisine straight from local producers.

Tickets can be purchased at Fly in the Fibre or Mountainwest Livestock Supplies for $40.

A portion of the proceeds go towards supporting the local Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, which is a healthy eating initiative that supports the market and strengthens food security amongst individuals in need.

For more information and a schedule of events, check out the Creston Fall Fair Facebook page, visit crestonvalleyfair.com, or email cvfallfair2016@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Creston community organizations create service brochures, hygiene kits for the homeless

Creston ValleyFall fairFestival