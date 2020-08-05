Creston Save-On-Foods prevented more than 100,00 kg of food from going to waste

Since May 2019, the grocery store has also helped to provide 127,196 meals to residents

Since May 2019, Creston’s store has rescued 100,393 kilograms of food from ending up in the landfill. Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance

The results of the local Save-On-Foods’ first-year with the zero-waste Food Recovery program are in.

The grocery store announced Wednesday it has kept 100,393 kilograms of food from ending up in the landfill since May 2019.

“Nothing goes to waste. Some things are good for human consumption, some things are good for animals. What’s not can go to compost,” said Steve Smeaton, the store’s manager.

“None of it ends up in the landfill. It gets picked up every day, sorted out at the food bank and shipped off to wherever it needs to go.”

The leftover food that goes to the Creston Valley Gleaners Food Bank has helped provide 127,196 meals to residents, which has also supported 35 charities.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for the community. We’re really happy to help support the community in that way and help feed so many people and help with composting in farms all at the same time,” said Smeaton.

In total, the program — which is an initiative launched by a zero-waste organization called FoodMesh — has prevented 190,746 kilograms of CO2 emissions.

“It’s been great for the community and we’re so proud to do that,” said Smeaton.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

save on foods