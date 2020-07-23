The “Standing Strong: Ktunaxa Traditions in a Changing World” exhibit will be open to the public later this summer, and will highlight the six bands of the Ktunaxa Nation. Source: pixabay

Creston Museum and Ktunaxa Nation Council partnering to create immersive exhibit

The “Standing Strong” exhibit will highlight the six bands of the Ktunaxa Nation

The Creston Museum announced that they have partnered with the Ktunaxa Nation Council to create an immersive exhibit that will trace the historical timeline of the Ktunaxa.

The “Standing Strong: Ktunaxa Traditions in a Changing World” exhibit will be open to the public later this summer, and will highlight the six bands of the Ktunaxa Nation, which includes the Yaqan Nukiy, the original inhabitants of the lower Kootenay area.

“First, we will explore the significant pre-settlement era, showcasing traditions such as the yaksumit (sturgeon nosed canoe), fish trap, and overall holistic relationship with the land. However, the arrival of white settlers disrupted this way of life through the institution of reserves, residential schools, and systemic discrimination,” the museum wrote on their website. “The final portion of the exhibit will celebrate the cultural resurgence and resiliency of the Ktunaxa in the face of this adversity.”

While the museum re-opened its doors in May, the exhibit’s space is closed off from the public and is currently under construction.

