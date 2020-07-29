Creston just shy of breaking 17-year-old heat record for July 28

The heat wave that has engulfed the Creston Valley saw temperatures reach heights of 35.1 C on July 28, which almost broke 2003’s same-day record of 36.6 C.
The lowest temperature that date has seen was in 2015, when temperatures dropped to 8.6 C. On that same day in 2020, temperatures dipped to a low of only 17.8 C.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Kootenay area for the last week of July. The thermometer will climb to a high of 36 C on Friday, July 31.
Temperatures will drop below the 30 C level come Aug. 3, when the high will be 29 C and 28 C on Aug. 4.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.