Creston just shy of breaking 17-year-old heat record for July 28

Temperatures reach heights of 35.1 C on Tuesday, which almost broke 2003’s same-day record of 36.6 C.

The heat wave that has engulfed the Creston Valley saw temperatures reach heights of 35.1 C on July 28, which almost broke 2003’s same-day record of 36.6 C.

The lowest temperature that date has seen was in 2015, when temperatures dropped to 8.6 C. On that same day in 2020, temperatures dipped to a low of only 17.8 C.

READ MORE: Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Kootenay area for the last week of July. The thermometer will climb to a high of 36 C on Friday, July 31.

Temperatures will drop below the 30 C level come Aug. 3, when the high will be 29 C and 28 C on Aug. 4.

More information on the current climate in Creston can be found at https://weather.gc.ca/city/pages/bc-26_metric_e.html.

READ MORE: Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Weather

