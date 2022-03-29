Creston Concert Society starts spring season with Big Little Lions show

From Creston Concert Society

Kicking off the spring season, the Creston Concert Society presents award-winning duo Big Little Lions.

The performance is set for Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kootenay River Secondary School.

Big Little Lions, consisting of prolific songwriters Paul Otten and Helen Austin, was born out of a collaboration that won them a JUNO Award in 2014. Since then, they have been cranking out infectious folk pop songs that are jam-packed with emotion and tight harmonies that sound like the product of two people working side-by-side, instead of the reality of living apart.

“What is truly amazing about Big Little Lions is that its two members, Helen Austin and Paul Otten, were born to make music together, their voices made to combine, but they are in different countries,” stated East of 8th, a music blog based in Nashville, Tennessee. “It just goes to show you, destiny is a powerful force.”

They have released six albums to date, which have garnered them awards including the Canadian Folk Music Awards Ensemble of the Year, Independent Music Awards Americana Single of the Year, and the John Lennon Songwriting Competition Song of the Year. Their critically-acclaimed music has appeared on the CBC’s Top 20 and featured on shows like The Vinyl Cafe. Their music has also been used in hundreds of movie trailers, ads, network TV shows, and on MTV.

Currently, Big Little Lions is releasing one new song a month, most of which can be found on some great Spotify editorial playlists. Their music has been dubbed “a blissful marriage of new folk and sophisticated pop” by Mariposa Folk Festival, and is packed with emotion and tight harmonies.

For the show, tickets will be sold online only for $25 per adult and $12 for youth (ages 18 and under). To order, send an e-mail to info@crestonconcertsociety.ca. In the email, include the number of tickets requested, and the full name and contact information for each ticket holder (essential for contact tracing).

Proof of vaccination is required. While masks are no longer needed within the theatre, attendees are encouraged to wear masks if preferred.

Please read carefully through the current COVID-19 protocols before ordering your tickets at crestonconcertsociety.ca/covid-protocols.

