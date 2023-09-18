Creston Community Forest to mark National Forest Week

For the Advance

This week is National Forest Week and the Creston Community Forest invites the community to learn more about the forest sector and its significance to not only Creston’s culture, history, and future but to Canada’s as a whole in supporting a greater recognition of forests as a valuable, renewable and green resource.

From September 17-23, National Forest Week aims to raise awareness about the importance of responsible forest management, conservation, and the numerous benefits our ecosystems provide.

We are excited to announce engaging and educational opportunities celebrating the rich biodiversity and sustainable forestry practices that define Creston’s forests. The Creston Community Forest, together with Canfor and JH Huscroft will be hosting a field trip that will include a biodiversity walk, painting tree cookies, interactive workshops on sustainable forestry practices, and informative talks by local experts in the field.

“We always enjoy hosting National Forest Week. Given the rich history that the Creston Valley has with forestry, National Forest Week showcases British Columbia’s forests and fosters a deeper understanding of the vital role forests play in our communities,” said Daniel Gratton, Creston Community Forest Manager. “This week serves as a platform to connect schools, inspire improved forest stewardship, and promote a greater understanding of what forest professionals do.”

Local schools are encouraged to participate in educational programs designed to ignite students’ interest in the environment and encourage them to become future advocates for responsible forest management.

Additionally, families and individuals can enjoy recreational activities such as sharing their photos on social media, hikes on the Creston Community Forest trails, and picking up one of the Creston Community Forest Trail Guide Books at the local tourism centre or at the trail kiosks on the trails they maintain.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to take part in National Forest Week celebrations by joining the events and sharing their experiences on social media using the hashtags #NationalForestWeek and #BCForestWeek2023.

Creston Community Forest: Nestled between the Purcell and Selkirk Mountains, we are a not-for-profit forest company managing the Creston Community Forest. Our focus is wildfire risk reduction, education, recreation and community resiliency for future generations.