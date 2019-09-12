(Metro Creative Connection)

Creston Art Club to host annual art show and sale at Rotacrest Hall

If you’ve never come to an art show before, now is the time.

The Creston Art Club is holding its annual art show and sale at Rotacrest Hall 1-9 p.m. Sept. 20. Artists will be available from 7-9 p.m on Sept. 20 and 10 a.m-4 p.m. Sept. 21.

A huge selection of mediums, including watercolour, oil, pastel, pencil, acrylic, carving, multimedia, cards and prints will be on display.

Tickets will be available for purchase to win a painting by Sue Kim, and a special draw will be held Friday night.

Come out to support local artists, and enjoy an opportunity to surround yourself with creativity, colours and local artwork.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kootenay author D.M. Ditson offers glimpse to recovery

Just Posted

Kootenay author D.M. Ditson offers glimpse to recovery

Calm and confident, author D.M. Ditson stands at the rickety black metal… Continue reading

Scarecrow Festival was a success

The second annual Scarecrow Festival took place Sept. 3-7 in conjunction with… Continue reading

Creston Valley Winecrafters supports local fruit producers in the valley

Sandra Heykamp and Kevin Everitt will celebrate their first year in business… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust hosting AGM and barbeque in Creston

Creston and area residents invited to family event on Sept. 20

Managing fruit trees critical to avoiding human-wildlife conflicts

Food-conditioned bears actively seek out human-sourced food.

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Most Read