Creston Art Club to host annual art show and sale at Rotacrest Hall

If you’ve never come to an art show before, now is the time.
The Creston Art Club is holding its annual art show and sale at Rotacrest Hall 1-9 p.m. Sept. 20. Artists will be available from 7-9 p.m on Sept. 20 and 10 a.m-4 p.m. Sept. 21.
A huge selection of mediums, including watercolour, oil, pastel, pencil, acrylic, carving, multimedia, cards and prints will be on display.
Tickets will be available for purchase to win a painting by Sue Kim, and a special draw will be held Friday night.
Come out to support local artists, and enjoy an opportunity to surround yourself with creativity, colours and local artwork.