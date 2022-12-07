Create cute Christmas crafts with Creston Valley Public Library

Submitted by Lisa Benschop, Creston Valley Public Library staff

As the holidays approach, folks might be getting in the mood for some crafty fun.

The Creston Valley Public Library offers a perfect opportunity to do so with the continued Saturday Skill Share series.

Participants will be creating handmade cards, ornaments, and festive decorations on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The library meeting room will be decked out with materials and resources to support a fun afternoon of holiday crafting.

What may be of special interest is making holiday decorations with discarded books and book pages. A normal part of library operations is assessing the popularity, relevance, and condition of the collection, which always results in some books being withdrawn and discarded. For December’s Skill Share meet-up, patrons will be able to give these old books new life by transforming them into beautiful, festive crafts. In doing so, these materials will be kept from the landfill and turned into something creative that can be enjoyed for years to come.

In addition to book-related crafts, there will be materials available for stitching felt ornaments or coming up with totally unique and personalized ideas. Some instruction will be provided, but in keeping with the spirit of these meet-ups, participants will be welcomed to share any traditions or skills of their own with others.

Skill Share Saturdays will continue in 2023 with another opportunity for Creative Mending on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For more information on upcoming adult programs and activities, visit crestonlibrary.com and the Creston Valley Public Library Facebook page as we move into the new year.

