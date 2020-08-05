Cranbrook’s Neil Cook pictured with the B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship, presented in December, 2019. Government of B.C. photo.

Cranbrook’s Neil Cook awarded Order of B.C.

Cranbrook resident Neil Cook has been awarded the province’s highest honour, the Order of British Columbia.

Cook — who has dedicated a huge portion of his life to the people of Cranbrook, volunteering countless hours of his time and helping to build and support numerous projects and organizations — is joined by 12 other recipients of the award this year, including singer Michael Bublé.

Normally, the award would be handed out on B.C. Day, but due to the pandemic, 2020’s recipients will receive theirs at the Government House in Victoria in 2021.

Last year, Cook was honoured with the Medal of Good Citizenship from the Province of B.C.

Cook played a crucial role in founding the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation, now known as the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) back in 2003.

Cook and his wife Marilynne have shared their home with 24 foster children over the years. He’s also spent 22 years volunteering with the Cranbrook Community Christmas dinner as a fundraiser and chef, as well as being a member of the Church Committee at Christ Church Anglican for the past decade.

Cook has also served for seven years as the volunteer Chair of the East Kootenay Homeless Coalition. A big part of his vision with this work is to create a 24/7 homeless shelter in Cranbrook, a pursuit which is still ongoing.

He’s also been a member of the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary, the Cranbrook Rotary and the Kinsmen.

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, Chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, said she was “delighted to welcome 13 new members to the order.”

The 13 recipients of the 2020 Order of British Columbia are:

• Neil Cook, MGC, of Cranbrook

• Michael Bublé of Burnaby

• Shashi Assanand of Richmond

• Ryan Beedie of West Vancouver

• Shirley Chan of Vancouver

• Paul George of Gibsons

• Rusty Goepel of Vancouver

• John Malcolm Horton of Delta

• Mel Krajden, PhD, of Vancouver

• Janet Nadine Mort, PhD, of Brentwood Bay

• Tracy Porteous of Vancouver

• Carole Taylor, OC, of Vancouver

• Ruth Williams of Kamloops

There were 160 British Columbians nominated this year, part of more than 5,900 nominations the province has received in the 31 years the order has been handed out. Of those, 460 people have been awarded from all around B.C.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
400 gardeners receive free seeds courtesy of Kootenay Food

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s Neil Cook awarded Order of B.C.

Cranbrook resident Neil Cook has been awarded the province’s highest honour, the… Continue reading

310 vehicle crashes in Creston between 2015 and 2019

The intersection where 10th Avenue North, Canyon Street, Cook Street and Northwest Boulevard meet accounted for the most crashes

Feds fund $2M for habitat conservation in the Kootenays

Kootenay Connect to use funding for habitat conservation to protect four areas in the region

No new COVID cases in Kootenay-Boundary

As of July 30, there were no additional cases in the previous two weeks

400 gardeners receive free seeds courtesy of Kootenay Food

A variety of seeds were delivered, which included carrots, beans, kale and peas

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Dinosaurs revived for animatronic auction in Langley

More than 500 robot dinosaurs, fossils, and exhibition gear are going on the block Aug. 6

B.C. paramedics responded to a record-breaking 2,700 overdose calls in July

Province pledges $10.5 million for expansion of overdose prevention response

Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna to get doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Earlier in July both Pfizer and Moderna reported positive results from smaller trials

Canucks tame Minnesota Wild 4-3 to even NHL qualifying series

J.T. Miller leads Vancouver with goal and an assist

Cyclist in hospital after being hit by load of lumber hanging from truck on B.C. highway

A man is in hospital with broken ribs, punctured lung and a broken clavicle and scapula

COVID-19 vaccine efforts provide hope but no silver bullet to stop pandemic: Tam

There are more than two dozen vaccines for COVID-19 in clinical trials around the world

Interior Health reports nine new cases of COVID-19, 149 linked to Kelowna

Nine new cases were reported in the Interior Health region over the long weekend’s four reporting periods

Most Read