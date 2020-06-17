Allie Rasmussen and husband Clay Rasmussen with newly born son Jeremiah

COVID-19 splits Creston families apart

The closed border has made it so international families cannot see each other

Baby Jeremiah was born in a turbulent time. At a little over three months old, the child is being raised in the Creston Valley amid a pandemic.

“It was crazy, a lot of precautions were taken in the hospital, and my husband and mother almost couldn’t be there for the birth because of all the stipulations,” Jeremiah’s mother, Allie Rasmussen said.

But it wasn’t just Jeremiah’s father and grandmother who missed out on his birth. He has yet to meet his grandparents who live an hour away in the city of Sandpoint, Idaho.

Rasmussen is one of many Canadians who is married to an American. She is also one of the many who are separated from family, due to COVID-19 which forced the closure of the border in March.

“I never thought the border would be an issue when we got married, or at least to this extent. I never thought we wouldn’t be allowed to see our family. It’s been heartbreaking. To see my son grow and change and not be able to share that with them is pretty devastating.”

Creston is one of the few communities in B.C. that borders the U.S. and the only town that borders the state of Idaho. According to the 2016 census, an estimated 240 people in Creston claimed “American” as their ethnicity.

Carly Pogson is another Crestonian who has been split from her family by the border closure.

“I am both Canadian and American. I have two stepdaughters in the states that we would like to see. I have my doctor is down there as well. I moved up here in 2014 and never thought I’d be cut off from my country.”

Canadians returning from the U.S., are allowed into the country but must self-isolate for two weeks.

The border is set to be reopened for leisure travel on July 21; however, the closure could be extended if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S.

Until then, the Rasmussen family will continue to count the days until the border reopens and little Jeremiah can finally hug his grandparents for the first time.

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. couple says 14-day quarantine makes border rules for families’ illogical.’

READ MORE: Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with the U.S.

CoronavirusUnited States

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Just Posted

COVID-19 splits Creston families apart

The closed border has made it so international families cannot see each other

Province launches online cannabis startup guide to licensing

The step-by-step process is meant to help prospective cannabis cultivators

New Mennonite school proposed for the Creston Valley

The new school would have a playground and ballpark that local residents can use

COVID-19 health and safety training announced for Creston farmers and workers

The training will focus on accommodation issues and how to safely deal with the virus

PHOTOS: Dozens attend Black Lives Matter solidarity protest in Creston

People marched down Canyon Street to Creston’s Townhall

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Kootenays tourism industry feels unheard: Letter to Premier

Tourism industry wants Albertan travellers to be welcomed when non-essential travel ban lifted

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG

Brenna Kowalchuk was also inspired by another Haida Gwaii woman who ran for MMIWG, Zoey Collinson

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Most Read