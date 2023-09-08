Cops for Kids roll into Creston Tuesday

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Cops for Kids will arrive into Creston to end their fifth day as a part of the 2023 Cops for Kids Ride presented by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.

The 24 cyclist group consists of law enforcement officials from across Southeast B.C. who are all committed to helping kids in their community.

Their arrival into Creston at the RCMP detachment at 4:30 pm will conclude the fifth day of their ten day journey, that starts in Kelowna before taking them down to the South Okanagan and west through the Kootenays. The following day the team will cycle over to Cranbrook, before returning Kamloops, through to Vernon, finishing in Kelowna on Sunday September 17. It’s an arduous journey at the best of times, with hill climbs over the Anarchist mountain and Paulson pass across the RCMP’s South East District.

“The past weeks and months have tested the team already,” said ride captain, retired Staff Sergeant Major Julio Krenz. “In addition to their policing duties, they’ve faced an unprecedented fire season which meant extra overtime hours and poor air quality for training. They’ve proven already that they’re committed to helping local kids, by fundraising and training in such challenging times.”

The ride is a culmination of each riders’ year-long efforts volunteering at community events, training on their own time, and fundraising a minimum of $2,500 each so that they can be a part of this riding team. For them, it’s a small sacrifice compared to what families go through in a time of crisis.

The ride will stop in communities across Southeast B.C. where the team will be met by the children who benefit from the fundraising efforts year-round. These interactions with families are the reason the riders keep pedalling each day with sore legs and often unfavorable weather conditions. Community fundraising events and gatherings are held to welcome the team, and to help provide the funds needed by families with a child in crisis. Folks are asked to show their support by coming to the detachment on Tuesday, September 12, at 4:30pm at the RCMP detachment to greet the team.

Once again, Creston is represented by Cst. Brett Urano as one of the cyclists returning again this year.

“This ride is a reminder of why I decided on a policing career, and makes me feel like I’m making a real difference raising money for local kids,” he says. “I’m proud of my local fundraising efforts, and when I see that transfer to kids and their families, it makes this whole journey worthwhile and something I look forward to.”

Since 2001, Cops for Kids have raised over $6.1 million in support of local children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis. To follow the team on their journey, or to make a donation please visit the website at www.copsforkids.org or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.