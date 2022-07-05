City of Castlegar planning Canada’s tallest castle playground

The new play structure will be built at Millennium Park

The City of Castlegar has plans for a 12-metre-high castle play structure. Image: Kompan

The City of Castlegar will soon be home to the tallest castle play structure in the country.

At 12 metres in height from the ground to the top of its flag pole, the structure at Millennium Park will tower over its treehouse-style competitors.

Plans for the next phase of development at Millennium Park are progressing after the city was awarded a $1.2 million federal/provincial community and culture grant. The city’s portion of the project will be $436,000.

The grant application included plans for the castle play structure, a rubberized play surface, an aggregate pathway lined with a split cedar rail fence and a natural interpretive pathway.

“Spaceships, pirate ships and tree houses are cool, but we are in Castlegar — it had to be a castle,” said Travis Christiansen, the city’s infrastructure manager.

The structure will be built of Robinia hardwood. Christiansen says the European wood is inherently weather resistant.

The city hopes the play structure will not only delight local children, but will also help boost tourism and economic development and make Millennium Park a must-see destination.

Current plans call for the structure to be built in the forested area near the outdoor gym, but archaeological assessments are still underway with results expected in the fall. After completion the project will still need to go through tender and consultation stages.

READ MORE: Castlegar celebrates Canada Day



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarparksRecreation

The City of Castlegar has plans for a 12-metre-high castle play structure. Image: Kompan