Christmas parade returns to Creston

A local business has stepped up to host the parade

Thanks to the help of one local business, the Christmas parade will be back in town this December.

Since 2019, the event has been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Barling, owner of Wild West Drilling, has stepped up to host the parade this year.

After talking to the Town of Creston and the Regional District of Central Kootenay, Barling has agreed to shoulder the responsibility of the costs.

“We got involved because we heard that it wasn’t going to be running this year,” said Barling. “It’s all about community spirit.”

Planning is now underway for the event to take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3. The parade will follow the traditional route down Canyon Street, with staging in the Creston and District Community Complex parking lot.

“This is just going to be a fun event,” said Barling.

“I think it’s something that needs to happen in the valley for families with young kids.”

Creston businesses are asked to get involved by either decorating their storefronts or signing up to join the parade with their own floats.

“We’re challenging all businesses to participate and win cash prizes,” said Barling.

A $500 prize will be awarded to the best dressed storefront and the best parade entry.

The event is still tentative pending approval from Ministry of Transportation and number of parade entries. Volunteers are also needed to make sure the parade can go ahead safely and successfully.

For more information, contact Chris Barling. To donate, volunteer, enter the parade, or register a storefront for a chance at a cash prize, please email wildwestdrilling@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Columbia Bottle Recycling hosts fundraiser for Creston Food Bank

READ MORE: Tigz Designs spreads holiday cheer to local seniors

ChristmasCreston Valley