Celebrating Volunteer Week: Weaving Us Together

At The Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors (TAPS), our participants and staff appreciate all our volunteers who provide more than 1,000 hours of time to our program each year! What we value most is the strength, empathy and compassion provided by all volunteers who range in age from 11 to 89 years old. Volunteers are an important part of our team and bring life experiences, skills, initiative and caring to create an atmosphere that encourages participation and connection. Volunteers listen to participants, paying attention to those who might need extra help. They are the eyes and ears for staff, and provide humour and warm connections with everyone who attends our program.

The role of the volunteer involves supporting and providing program activities including book club, shopping, swimming, movement classes, board and word games, bocce, shuffle board, grocery shopping, art and music. Volunteers also work with staff on special projects including inter-generational events, celebrations and performances at TAPS and in the community. Kitchen volunteers help wash dishes, peel potatoes, make salads and serve meals. Volunteers help our MESH food distribution program, often showing up with a fancy hat or costume or sharing jokes; each volunteer contributes something unique. A ‘crafty group’ make cards, decorations or special occasion surprises for our seniors. Throughout the year we have also benefited from community volunteers who come to share their stories, entertain or educate us. Gary Smith provides yoga classes, Tammy Bradford from the Creston Museum provides historical sessions, Judy Freeman provides tax information, Pat Tomasic from the Creston Valley Public Library provides support for book club, Lorraine Smith plays the piano for our band group, and community paramedic Carey Stephenson visits for medical checks and education.

Family members also support their loved ones and TAPS by creating campaigns to raise funds. On his 101st birthday, the late Chuck Page and his daughter, Nancy DeVuono set up a community campaign to raise funds for TAPS and other organizations. This year Thelma Johnson is putting her experienced hands to work to sell 102 of her infamous scrubbies through the Tuck Shop to celebrate her 102nd birthday.

For her 102nd birthday, the Creston Valley Tuck Shop successfully sold 212 scrubbies in honour of Thelma Johnson. (Submitted)

Each person volunteering does so for their own reasons and reaps individual benefits from their time at the program. One volunteer said: “When I come here, I feel like all my troubles are gone”. Thanks again from all of us for every time you come to TAPS you lift our hearts and brighten our day. TAPS would not be possible without you!

And thank you to our TAPS volunteers:

Tom Browne, Lynette Collins, Jim and Nellie Daniels, Sharon Deyotte, Paul Dort, Jean Edge-Partington, Vera Halifax, Marge and Mike Kennedy, Claire and Corrine Lemaire, Bev Marshall, Anne Miller, Irene Noetzel, Eric and Brenda Kutzhorn, Leslie Kelner, Bev Phaneuf, Carol Rode Eggert, Diane and Jon Rowland, Sally Malner, Pete Schloss, Linda Slym, Carey Stephenson, Gary Smith, Lorraine Smith, Harold Standen, Alexandra Eduardi Yusari, Pat Tomasic, Tammy Bradford, Jacqueline Van-Gemeren , Sharon Wesolowski, Cheryl Wilson, Woody Woods, Judy Freeman, and Adella McInnis.

TAPS operates as a program under Valley Community Services. For volunteer opportunities or program enquiries call 250-428-5585 or email taps@valley.services.

