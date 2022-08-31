Celebrating back to school at the Creston Valley Public Library

As always, the summer months have flown by and kids are heading back to school to settle into their desks once again.

But that doesn’t mean the fun is over, as there is lots to do at the Creston Valley Public Library.

“You can just ‘be’ at the library,” said Saara Itkonen, library director.

“You don’t have to buy anything, and there is something for everyone. We’re a public service that everyone from Yahk to Riondel helps to pay for, so if you haven’t visited us in a while, now is the perfect time to check us out.”

With a free library card, patrons can find a relaxing place to sit and read or use the public computers or tablets.

At crestonlibrary.com, there is a ton more to explore too, including streaming movies, online courses, narrated digital picture books, and so much more.

If you’re not sure where to start, talk to a staff member.

“Our staff are the friendliest, most helpful, whip-smart people you could find in this valley,” said Itoken. “Wages for our staff have improved over the past few years, but the people that work here aren’t doing it just for the money. They love community and it shows.”

This fall, Lauriane Mehrer has been introduced as the new children and teens librarian, who will be working with community partners, families, children, and youth to offer regular, high-quality programming.

One of the ongoing programs is Lego Day on Tuesdays at 3:15 p.m., which is a creative building get-together.

“It’s been hugely popular over the summer and we’re excited that so many kids in our community are engaged and being creative,” said Itoken.

In September, several special events will be held including a partnership with the Vancouver Comic Arts Festival to host a comics making workshop, as well as a graffiti art event for teens at the old Wynndel school.

Beginning in October, a new STEM-themed (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) themed program will be offered for kids and teens with virtual reality equipment, coding and video game making tools.

While the summer reading program has come to a close, parents are encouraged to inspire a love of literature in their kids year round. And the library is here to help, with lots of fun materials to borrow.

“Kids learn by being in environments of support,” said Itoken. “So if you’re reading, if you’re telling stories, if you’re talking about the signs you see when you’re out in town or singing songs while you cook, all of these things help create an environment for kids to be interested in reading.

She added that not every child will be interested in reading novels right away, so try exploring graphic novels, magazines, music, and movies too.

“W tell stories in so many different ways,” said Itoken.

“Our schools know the nitty-gritty of teaching phonics and the technical parts of reading, so kids will get there. But, having said that, we’re also going to make sure to continue to work with our community partners to be there for kids, home schoolers, and families that need more people and supports when it comes to literacy.”

Registration for library programs is available in-person, by phone at 250-428-4141, or by email at info@crestonlibrary.com.

More information is regularly posted on the Creston Valley Public Library Facebook page, Instagram, and at crestonlibrary.com. Some programs are conducted on a drop-in basis (like Family Storytime for little ones) and others require registration depending on need and logistics.

