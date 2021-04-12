Nelson’s Gaelen Schnare will host one of the presentations at this year’s Creston Valley Bird Festival. Photo: Submitted

Nelson’s Gaelen Schnare will host one of the presentations at this year’s Creston Valley Bird Festival. Photo: Submitted

Celebrate our feathered friends at the Creston Valley Bird Festival

The festival runs May 7 to 9

Submitted by Creston Valley Bird Festival

The Creston Valley Bird Festival, May 7, 8 and 9, will be different this year. There will still be a celebration of the return of the birds to the Creston Valley, but with small family group events and virtual presentations from all parts of Canada.

It opens with an online auction of 35 avian-centred gifts May 1 to 8.

Generous valley merchants such as Lark Coffee, Kootenay Alpine Meadows, Red Bird Estate Winery, Red Barn, and Baillie Grohman Estate Winery have donated some fabulous prizes to the bird festival. They can be won three ways:

1. Creston’s Big Day: Go outside, observe and record as many bird species as possible throughout the weekend.

Birding lists are available at www.crestonvalleybirds.ca. Submit your checklist to info@crestonvalleybirds.ca or drop them off at Red Barn (1513 Canyon St., Creston)

2. Bird Bingo cards can be found on the festival website, at the Red Barn, at local grocery stores, and through the schools. Each completed bingo row gives you an entry into the draw.

3. Send your birding photographs to info@crestonvalleybirds.ca. Prizes will be awarded to the top three photos of the festival weekend.

Enter all submissions before noon on Sunday, May 9, for a chance to win.

Our virtual events are specially designed for the Creston Valley Bird Fest and include:

• Gaelen Schnare, Nelson’s own 15-year-old expert birder, has created an amazing audio/visual presentation on the birds of the Creston Valley most commonly sighted during festival weekends.

• Dr. Jim Duncan, live from Winnipeg, talks “owly” and is accompanied by education ambassador Rusty, the Long-eared Owl.

• Keynote speaker John Acorn, from Edmonton, has been bringing nature into living rooms for years with his Nature Nut TV series. Half the History of Birding is his personal journey as a birder.

• Dr. David Bird’s presentation Why Birds Matter will give us a bird’s eye-view of the value of our feathered friends, what is befalling them, who is out there to help, and what can we do.

• Can’t travel to Queensland, Australia this year? In a live Zoom presentation, join photographer/naturalist Gary Davidson, from his armchair in Nakusp, to view the spectacular birds of Down Under.

• From 100-Mile House, Paul Foth will help you navigate the wonderful world of E-bird. He will also give clues on bird identification: where and how to find birds in the Creston Valley. (Hint: Paul’s workshops can help with completing your Bird Bingo card.)

• For kids: The Discovery Centre will host Birding 101, a special presentation on why birds are so special! Learn about some fun facts and information related to bird biology.

Registration is open at: www.crestonvalleybirds.ca

Prices are per event or $40 for the entire festival. Choose your own adventure, go outside, and celebrate spring migration with the birds.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Kalesnikoff Lumber will be providing materials for a 21-storey apartment building in Vancouver. Rendering: Henriquez Partners Architects
Kalesnikoff supplying mass timber for several major projects

The West Kootenay lumber company will be making the products at South Slocan facility

School District 8 superintendent Christine Perkins says she’s leaving at the end of the school year. Photo: Tyler Harper
School District 8 superintendent Christine Perkins resigns

Perkins is leaving to take over another district

The Kootenay Lake ferry terminals will receive a number of upgrades this year. File photo
Kootenay Lake ferry terminals to receive upgrades

The transportation ministry announced the $5.5-million project Thursday

Nelson’s Gaelen Schnare will host one of the presentations at this year’s Creston Valley Bird Festival. Photo: Submitted
Celebrate our feathered friends at the Creston Valley Bird Festival

The festival runs May 7 to 9

Selkirk College has received provincial funding to assist students. File photo
Selkirk College receives funding to assist students

Provincial funding is available to West Kootenay students

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

—Image: contributed
Indoor wine tastings still allowed in B.C., not considered a ‘social gathering’

“Tasting is really just part of the retail experience. The analogy I use is you wouldn’t buy a pair of pants without trying them on.”

A sign on a shop window indicates the store is closed in Ottawa, Monday March 23, 2020. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is raising its estimate for the number of businesses that are considering the possibility of closing permanently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Small business struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic looks for aid in Liberals’ budget

President Dan Kelly said it is crucial to maintain programs to help businesses to the other side of the pandemic

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians says that includes attempts to steal Canadian research on COVID-19 and vaccines, and sow misinformation. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Intelligence committee warns China, Russia targeting Canadian COVID-19 research

Committee also found that the terrorist threat to Canada has shifted since its last such assessment

Part of the massive mess left behind in a Spallumcheen rental home owned by Wes Burden, whose tenants bolted from the property in the middle of the night. Burden is now facing a hefty cleaning and repair bill as a result. (Photo submitted)
Tenants disappear in the night leaving Okanagan home trashed with junk, feces

Spallumcheen rental rooms filled with junk, human and animal feces; landlord scared to rent again

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions increased slightly in 2019: report

2019 report shows Canada emitted about one million tonnes more of these gases than the previous year

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to register people ages 40+ for COVID-19 vaccines in April

Appointments are currently being booked for people ages 66 and up

Interior Health improves access to mental health supports amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Stock)
Interior Health connects people to mental health resources amid COVID

310-MHSU line receives positive feedback in early months of rollout

Most Read