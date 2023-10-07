Castlegar charity walk to commemorate fallen heroes of Ukraine

The Walk of Honour will take place on Oct. 14 in Vancouver, Nanaimo, Kelowna and Castlegar

The Maple Hope Foundation will be holding a charity walk in Castlegar and around the province to commemorate the fallen heroes of Ukraine.

The Walk of Honour will take place on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. in Vancouver, Nanaimo, Kelowna and Castlegar and will be organized in partnership with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Kelowna Stands with Ukraine, and activists in Nanaimo, Castlegar, and Vancouver.

The vast majority of Ukrainians – 78 per cent – have close relatives or friends who were injured or killed due to the Russian invasion. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Remembering the human cost of conflicts and appreciating the resilience of those involved in the defense of their nation is a valuable way to promote understanding and compassion in the face of such challenging circumstances. Proceeds from the walk will be used towards shipments of medical equipment to Ukraine and other humanitarian projects.

“Participating in events like the Walk of Honor in different cities across British Columbia on Oct. 14 is a meaningful way to show support for Ukraine and its ongoing efforts to maintain global peace and security,” says Dr. Svitlana Kominko, co-founder and CEO of Maple Hope Foundation. “It allows people to come together, pay their respects to the fallen heroes, show solidarity with those who continue to fight for their country, and raise funds to support those who are suffering from the war atrocities.”

Maple Hope Foundation is a registered Canadian non-profit organization providing humanitarian relief to Ukraine since 2014. The organization’s mission is to provide Ukrainians relief from the impacts of war by delivering direct humanitarian aid to Ukraine and assisting displaced Ukrainians arriving in Canada. Since Russia’s invasion in 2022, the organization provided over $12 million worth of humanitarian aid.

