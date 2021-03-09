Felix Tremblay wants to help a child who has lost his hair. Photo: Submitted

Castlegar boy raising funds and growing out his hair for a good cause

Felix Tremblay wants to provide a wig for a child who has lost their hair due to medical issues

Nine-year-old Felix Tremblay is on a mission — he wants to supply a wig for a child who has lost their hair.

Tremblay has been growing his hair out for a whole year with the idea of donating it to Wigs for Kids — a non-profit that makes custom hair replacement systems for children who have lost their hair due to medical conditions.

But Tremblay is going one step further — he is also trying to raise the $1800 it costs to make one child’s hair replacement dreams come true.

“I really wanted to see one kid get a wig for free,” said Tremblay.

The Facebook fundraiser has already raised $650.

“I’m really proud of that because it’s a good cause,” said Tremblay.

Felix was first inspired to grow and donate his hair when he witnessed a friend of the family lose her hair during cancer treatments.

To donate go to “Felix’s fundraiser for Wigs For Kids” on Facebook.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
