Call for entries for Columbia Basin Culture Tour

Submitted by Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance

Registration is now open for artists or venues in the Columbia Basin to participate in the 13th annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour, a celebration of culture taking place Aug. 7 and 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The CBCT is a self-guided tour showcasing local arts, culture and heritage offered at no charge to the general public. Arts include visual, written, performing, media and inter-arts. Participating as a venue allows you to really connect with locals, develop a wider audience, educate the public about what you do, sell your art, and attract visitors to your community.

The CBCT lets visitors visit artists’ studios that may not regularly be open to the public, purchase work directly from artists, and visit galleries, museums and cultural centres to view special displays, archives, demonstrations or performances. It is also a chance for them to meet the people behind the scenes that are such a vital part of our local culture.

Full colour tour directories will be available free of charge to the public as a guide to visit your location. Signage, posters and postcards are provided to promote your participation. Display ads and media coverage widely promote the event, and your web page profile will remain for the rest of the year to list your contact info and business hours outside of the event.

The registration deadline is April 15. To register visit www.cbculturetour.com. Early registration (received by March 31) is $20, while registration (received between April 1 and April 15) is $25.

Participating individuals and venues must be located in the Canadian Columbia Basin, the southeast corner of British Columbia roughly bordered by the communities of Valemount, Golden, Elkford, Creston, Rossland, Arrow Lakes and Revelstoke. Although not in the Basin, the communities of Grand Forks and Christina Lake are again invited to participate this year.

For information call 1-250-505-5505 or toll free 1-877-505-7355. The Columbia Basin Culture Tour is a project of the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance and is funded by Columbia Basin Trust, which supports the social, economic and environmental well-being of the Columbia Basin.