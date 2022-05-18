Battle of the Bands returns to the Creston Valley

Battle of the Bands will kick off in Creston on June 24. (From Stay Live Productions)

In 2022, Stay Live Productions is continuing to build a platform for musicians to launch their skills, as well as encourage tourism and boost small business for the Creston Valley.

Stay Live Productions, co-ordinated by Velle Huscroft Weitman, plays host to some of the finest bands and has been putting on high-end, professional concerts since 2010.

The Battle of the Bands is returning this year to support local musicians.

The event began as a successful community endeavor in the 1960s hosted by Mayor Tak Toyota (father of current Mayor Ron Toyota), held during the Blossom Festival weekend.

“Our goal is to offer an eclectic variety of talented acts,” said said Huscroft Weitman in a release.

“You have the opportunity to experience an intimate festival-type atmosphere without having to go too far from home. As our wonderful community grows, we offer you and yours an evening to remember.”

Last held in 2019, a total of 15 bands played to over 1,000 spectators during the competition. On the line was prize money of $1,500, a music video, and a recorded single.

For this year, registration for Battle of the Bands is now open until June 1, costing a $20 fee. More than 20 bands are projected to perform, with more incredible prizes to be won.

On June 24, four venues in Creston will showcase the musicians – Frisky Whisky, Julio’s Lounge, Jimmy’s Pub, and Kokanee Pub. On June 25, finals will take place at Millennium Park at 7 p.m.

Tickets for spectators cost $10 each for the preliminary round, and $18 for the finals. Purchases can be made at any of the venues.

”We invite you to come with family or friends for a magical night of live performances,” said Huscroft Weitman.

“Slip off you sandals and curl your toes into the cool grass, have a refreshing beverage or even a bite to eat. Then prepare to watch it all go down or feel free get up front and dance the night away. However you like to do concerts, we would love to have you there to witness the joy Stay Live Production’s shows bring to our vibrant community.”

For more information and to register, email staylivemusicproductions@gmail.com or visit www.staylivemusic.com or the Stay Live Productions Facebook page.

