B.C. Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door

Residents asked to support monthly donor program, but warned canvassers do not take cash

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers are recognizable by their teal vests and ID badges. (Foundation file photo)

Residents approached by canvassers are reminded to beware of scams seeking cash.

The BC Cancer Foundation canvassers have begun going door-to-door to introduce the monthly donor program beginning May 31. Those looking to give are reminded that canvassers will not accept cash at the door. Those who sign up will be sent a confirmation email immediately before any transactions take place.

The canvassers will be recognizable in their teal vests and wearing ID badges. They will be equipped with masks, and will maintain at least six feet of distance when interacting with residents at their door.

“Monthly donations support life-saving cancer research and innovations to patient care taking place at BC Cancer, helping to change outcomes for people facing cancer across B.C.,” Foundation communications specialist Alison Henwood said.

“Every dollar we raise stays at BC Cancer to advance research and enhance care for the people of B.C. We believe that together, BC CAN break down cancer and make a difference in the lives of all British Columbians.”

If you have questions about the door-to-door program, monthly giving, or a fundraiser in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.

