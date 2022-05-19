ARES Report: Learning Fair

From Adam Robertson Elementary School

The hallways of Adam Robertson Elementary School (ARES) were filled with families on April 27 and 28 for the first annual Learning Fair.

Many parents have not been inside our building due to COVID -19 restrictions, so this event was a perfect chance for parents to share in the celebration of their children’s success. The event was intended as an opportunity for ARES students to have a voice in communicating their learning to parents. What are they proud of? What’s going well? What engages them at school? Where do they spend their day? It was a chance to see very authentic evidence of student learning.

Students were invited to bring their parents on either of the two early-dismissal days to participate in a special challenge. They received a punch card at the door, and then toured their families to each of the destinations listed on the card. Once families completed the visits to each location, they entered the card in a draw for a student from each class to win a Dairy Queen lunch with Mr. Adams and Mrs. Christenson.

In the library, Mrs. Walker, our teacher-librarian, had many stations set up so that students could demonstrate their skills with technology, such as Bloxels, M-Bots, Bee Bots, Osmos, Code.org, Kodable, and Makey Makey/Scratch. In the gym, aside from viewing some large samples of student learning, the Parent Advisory Council offered coffee and snacks for the parents to enjoy throughout the tour. Visitors also viewed the plans for our new playground, which will be installed at the beginning of August!

In our newly renovated Fine Arts space, Mrs. Vandenberghe had some student work displayed, a quick activity for families to complete, and Shrek the Musical tickets were sold by cast members who were dressed in costume. In our Aboriginal Education Classroom, Josie Fullarton shared some of the work she does, and students taught their families a Ktunaxa greeting. Finally, in each child’s classroom, students had some of their work ready to share.

What a perfect way to reconnect with such an important component of our school – the ARES families!

Adam Robertson Elementary School is located at 421 9 Ave. N. in Creston, B.C. For more information, please contact the school office at 250-428-2051 or visit ares.sd8.bc.ca. Darryl Adams is the school principal, and Tanya Christenson is vice principal.

The 14 students who won the draw for the Dairy Queen lunch pictured following the Learning Fair. (Submitted)

On April 27 and 28, parents visited Adam Robertson Elementary School for the Learning Fair. (Submitted)

